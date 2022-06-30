On July 12, the American space agency NASA will unveil “the deepest image ever taken of our universe”, taken by the new James Webb telescope. NASA CEO Bill Nelson reported it.

“It’s beyond anything anyone has seen,” Nelson told a news conference. James Webb, who is currently 1.5 million miles from Earth, can see this far out into the cosmos thanks to his huge mirror and instruments that pick up infrared signals, allowing him to peer through clouds of dust.

“It will study solar system objects and the atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars. This gives us clues as to whether their atmospheres might be similar to ours,” Nelson says. “And so we can perhaps answer some of our questions: where do we come from? What’s left? Who are we? And of course, it will provide answers to questions we don’t even know yet.

The American-European-Canadian viewer is worth around ten billion dollars and can look back up to around 200 million years after the Big Bang. It was launched on Christmas Day with a European Ariane-5 launch vehicle and also includes cutting-edge Belgian technology. Its instruments have been operational since the end of May and James Webb could remain operational for up to 20 years.

NASA previously announced that it would make the first color science images available to the world on July 12. It would also show the first spectroscopy of a distant planet, an exoplanet. Spectroscopy can reveal the chemical and molecular composition of distant objects. In the case of a planet, the technique can make it possible to probe the atmosphere, detect water or analyze the ground.