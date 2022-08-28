“International content is critical to Netflix’s continued success”

The American streaming platform netflix launched new original productions from twenty-eight different markets during the second quarter of this year. In doing so, the company broke its own record. This emerges from a report by a consultant Amps analysis.

Analysts point out that this international original content is increasingly the crucial pillar of the streaming platform’s continued growth.

BIG LEAD

Since the start of this decade, Netflix has launched new content from 44 territories. This gives the company a big edge over its competitors. With its HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms, Warner Bros. fate concentrated on 27 areas. Disney (23) and Prime Video (21) follow even further.

The report indicates that this international diversity provides Netflix with two strategies to continue its growth. “First, original local content provides the platform with a way to open up new markets and attract new subscribers,” notes Ampere Analysis.

“Furthermore, the availability of an international content offering gives Netflix the opportunity to significantly differentiate itself from the competition.”

“At a time when Netflix is ​​feeling the pressure of back-to-back quarters of subscriber losses, a renewed commitment to the international strategy allows the company to tap into an area where the platform still has an inherent advantage over its rivals. »

In releasing new content, Netflix’s international productions have now outpaced US-origin shows for seven consecutive quarters. “The pressure is high to make this strategy a success, given the increased competition in the United States.”

“Netflix launched 22 more US shows in the first half of this year than in the same period last year. At the same time, Netflix’s share of total new content streamed in the US States fell from 45% to 27%.

INTENSE COMPETITION

“It is in the context of intense domestic competition that Netflix’s interest in international original productions makes the most sense,” say the researchers. “Since the start of this decade, Netflix has launched 664 American original productions.”

“That’s still 50% more than the combined effort of Discovery+ and HBO Max and twice as much as Disney+ and Hulu. Netflix also released three times as many US productions as Amazon.

“However, Netflix launched 814 titles internationally during the same period. That’s 2.3 times more than Amazon, 2.4 times more than Warner Bros. Discovery, and three times more than Disney. In fact, Netflix has recently launched more original productions outside of the United States than its main rivals combined.

(kg)