Formula 1: Summary GP Belgium 2022

Insight Belgian Grand Prix

The fourteenth Grand Prix of this season will take place on Sunday August 28. This time, for the 54th time, a grand prix will take place on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It must be crazy if Max Verstappen doesn’t become world champion this year. Let’s hope for the fans that the Belgian GP will not end on a disappointment like last year. The riders took a lap in the beckoning rain and the qualifying result was ultimately decisive.

Verstappen started from fifteenth due to grid penalties. However, the Dutchman was fastest in qualifying. Pole is for Carlos Sainz.

Belgium GP

The Belgian GP first took place in 1950 and hasn’t disappeared from the calendar since then. It wasn’t until 2003 that there was no racing at our southern neighbors due to disagreements with the FIA ​​over tobacco advertising around the circuit.

Many drivers consider Spa-Francorchamps to be the most beautiful Formula 1 circuit on the calendar. In addition to Spa, Formula 1 races have also taken place in Belgium at Circuit Zolder and Nivelles.

Verstappen results in Belgium

2015 (Torro Rosso): 8th

2016 (Red Bull): 11th

2017 (Red Bull): DNF

2018 (Red Bull): 3rd

2019 (Red Bull): DNF

2020 (Red Bull): 3rd

2021 (Red Bull): 1st

Last winners of the Belgian GP:

2021: Max Verstappen

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Charles Leclerc

2018: Sebastien Vettel

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Nico Rosberg

2015: Lewis Hamilton

world cup standings

Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc

Sergio Perez

Race calendar

We are well over halfway through the championship and there are eight races to go.

Dutch GP

Italian GP

Singapore GP

Japanese GP

United States GP

Mexican GP

Sao Paulo GP

Abu Dhabi GP

Starting grid

Sainz Ferrari Perez – Red Bull Alonso – Alpine Hamilton–Mercedes Russell–Mercedes Albon Williams Ricciardo–McLaren Gasly – Alpha Tauri Stroll – Aston Martin Vettel–Aston Martin Latifi-Williams Magnussen–Haas F1 Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri VERSTAKEN – Red Bull Bottas – Alfa Romeo Leclerc-Ferrari Ocon–Alpine Norris–McLaren Zhou – Alfa Romeo Schumacher–Haas F1

