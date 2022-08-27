HBO Max House of the Dragon is getting a second season

There’s only one episode left online, but HBO Max has already decided there will be a second season of House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spin-off is a big hit, thanks in part to its vastly improved CGI (computer animations) and the fact that it’s part Game of Thrones and part surprise.

dragon house season 2 The first episode has been on HBO Max America since August 21 and August 22 on HBO Max in the Netherlands. This immediately put HBO Max out of service for a while. The first episode was watched by over 20 million viewers in the US alone and yes, HBO Max can’t be blamed for announcing a second season already. He’s not doing it prematurely, he knows House of the Dragon is probably gold in his hands. HBO’s Vice President of Programming: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with the first season. Our phenomenal cast and crew took on a huge challenge and exceeded all expectations in delivering a show that has already established itself as must-watch television. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing the epic saga of House Targaryen to life in Season Two.”

HBO Max HBO Max hasn’t released anything on this second season yet. We don’t necessarily want that either, because we still have 9 episodes of House of the Dragon to do. After all, while the first episode is strong, we have yet to see if the rest of the season maintains that quality. After all, there was quite a bit of pressure on that first episode after the beloved Game of Thrones and that show’s hated final season. We don’t yet know who will be returning in the second season, as there will undoubtedly be some heads rolling in House of the Dragon. When we were at the premiere in Amsterdam, we couldn’t tell from the actors’ faces if anyone had ever written from the series. The cast of the series include: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Steve Toussaint.

Snapchat The question is whether HBO Max would do well to announce a second season already. This makes us even more excited for the rest of the first season. However, it releases one episode a week, so before we can really judge if we’re ready for a second season, we won’t know until the end of October. The prequel series has also caused a stir on smartphones: there’s an augmented reality app that gives you a kind of Tamagotchi dragon, and Snapchat this week introduced a new House of the Dragon lens that doesn’t let you have ears. dog and a tongue out. this time your mouth, but a dragon face that can breathe fire.