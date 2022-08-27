‘Friends’ fans can expect a proper ‘Central Perk’ coffee bar from 2023

Good news for fans of the series friends. Next year, a number of cafes will open based entirely on the series’ Central Perk. It is not yet known exactly where these cafes will appear. In addition to bars, Warner Bros. Entertainment and CenPer Holdings also with their own friends– coffee beans.

Soon you might be able to grab a coffee in Central Perk. Warner Bros. Entertainment partners with CenPer Holdings to friends-related coffee bars. who reports Icon versus Icon. We don’t know yet where they will be. Although there is a good chance that it concerns locations in the United States and Canada.

who ever friends who saw the value of the Central Perk cafe in the series. It’s where main characters Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Joey and Ross get together to talk to each other about their most recent problems and successes. While several cafes and cafes have tried to resemble this particular bar in the series, Warner Bros. only now with an “official release”.

The company would open its first true Central Perk cafe-bar in 2023. After that, other bars would follow in other locations. It is not yet known exactly where the cafes will open. Although the chance seems low to us that it is in Europe.

In these new cafes will also be friends– coffee is served. The series also comes with its own brand of coffee. It currently has three types of beans under this brand. These three species have been given the names how are you’, Pivot Mixing and We were on a coffee break. The coffee beans will be used in the new coffees, but will also be sold separately.