An Antwerp man contributes to the experience of fans during Formula 1 weekends: “Spa is the most beautiful circuit in the world, it must and will be great” (Antwerp)

The Antwerp entrepreneur founded his own company in 2017 with 555 (triple five) Management. With 555, Marc advises and ensures the development of live experiences during events. Behind him is a team of about 20 employees who have to take care of the development. From designing studios and stages to directing an entire production process during live shows. “When I had the opportunity in 2016 – through my former company – to work as a promoter at the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix, it all started for me in motorsport.

the turnaround

With a successful pitch, Marc had the opportunity to experience the fans at Spa-Francorchamps. “This initiative had a huge impact on the organization of F1 as it was very innovative. Several DJs have already played on the fanzone stage and, in combination with the right choice of videos, the management has been impressed by the positive reaction from all the fans. On Sunday we had planned a film to be shown on all screens with the story of Spa, set to a moving song. The then F1 management – just new – came to watch and immediately afterwards, I was allowed to prepare for the opening show of the Grand Prix of Austin in the United States.”

Since its acquisition by Liberty Media in 2017, and thanks to a total commitment to social networks and Netflix, the sport has been booming all over the world. The Netflix series Drive to survive drew more than four million viewers per minute in its first two days for season four, which premiered in March. Max Verstappen’s impact can also be called great for our country. In Belgium, it was immediately the second most-watched show after its release.

“That makes it even more interesting for us. Liberty Media views a Formula 1 weekend as an outing with family and friends. These five moments when a Formula 1 car hits the track should be the culmination of a weekend of entertainment and fun. Luckily, they were aware of this from the takeover, as former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone didn’t really think about the audience he should attract in five or ten years. For him, only sponsors and VIPs were important. But ordinary people are usually there from early morning until five o’clock in the afternoon and often pay a lot of money for it. Then you have to give them something back.

Everyone VIP

Thus, Marc now ensures that each GP is an experience. “The objective is to ensure that this is the case. You will always have the fan who waits with his fridge and his camping chair for the passage of cars. But it has become much more in the meantime. And there are big plans for Spa. Henri PFR, Sander van Doorn, Armin van Buuren and Oliver Heldens, among others, will perform in the fan zone, along with some global toppers, and for the catering we have worked with The Butcher’s Store from Antwerp and other Belgian artists renowned chefs since this year. There will also be a restaurant where people can eat. Thus, it will no longer be just fried snacks with which you will have to satisfy your hunger.

The fan village is open every morning from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It also means that there will be live music and DJs to keep fans entertained all the time. In addition, the F1 Experiences are always present. “You can still sit in the simulator yourself and change a tire like during a pit stop. It doesn’t change.

The organization is also going green this year. “In terms of mobility, additional trains will be put in place to and from the route with largely electric shuttles. There is also ample free bicycle parking. In addition, wastewater on and around the circuit is collected and treated on site for reuse and waste recycling will also be closely monitored. More than ever, the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix is ​​honored as a source of Belgian pride, but also as a regional product. Something that will hopefully also appeal to Formula 1 bosses.”