Frenkie de Jong despite rumors with Barcelona at training camp | Football

Rumors of a De Jong switch have been circulating in the Spanish and British media for some time. United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with De Jong at Ajax, was unwilling to comment on the midfielder’s possible arrival recently. Barca president Joan Laporta said earlier this month: “We know the clubs want him, not just United, but we have no intention of selling him.”

The Catalans seem to want to sell five more players. Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Neto are all not part of Xavi’s 28-man squad. In the United States, exhibition games against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bull are scheduled.

Ake with the city

Nathan Ake seems to have tied his future to Manchester City at the moment. The defender is part of the English champions’ squad for a training camp in the United States.

Ake has been in the spotlight at his former club Chelsea for the past few weeks. Manchester City have reportedly turned down a €45m offer for the 27-time Dutch national team international, according to multiple English media outlets. Coach Pep Guardiola wouldn’t want to lose Ake. The left-handed defender is under contract with City until mid-2025.

Manchester City are training in the United States against Mexican América and Bayern Munich.