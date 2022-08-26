Netflix Daily: 9/11 Powder Letters and the Bridgerton Off-Road Musical – Netflix UK

We were introduced to a new phenomenon surrounding the September 11 attacks: powdered letters. Netflix has now made The Antrax Attacks documentary about it. A Bridgerton musical was also staged, but has now been cancelled.

The Antrax attacks: powdered letters around 9/11



In the panic that followed 9/11, the United States was ambushed by powdered letters. These were delivered to government agencies and banks, with disastrous results. Five people were killed and seventeen became seriously ill. A biological attack like never seen before. The FBI investigated the case and bizarre facts came to light. Now a documentary, The Antrax Attacks, has been made and can be seen on Netflix from September 8. The trailer is already out.

Bridgerton musical in the trash



A musical about Bridgerton was to be performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets were selling like hot cakes, there was only one problem. The creators had never asked permission from Netflix for this. The problem arose when the creators (Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear) released songs on the series, which were listened to in droves on Spotify. When they also paired it with a musical, Netflix went too far. A legal process has begun, with the end result that there will be no musical.

Virgin River’s Jack was injured while filming Season 4

Martin Henderson is known as Jack among Virgin River fans. He also played this role for the fourth season, but he had to pay for it with an injury. Things went awry when he and Preacher shot the medieval-style sword fight scene. The actor landed on his head during the fight.

Return of an old acquaintance in Cobra Kai season 5

Cobra Kai is surely the king of comebacks. Each season, an old acquaintance from the Karate Kid franchise is reintroduced and in season five it won’t be any different, as we (again) have to deal with Mike Barnes!

