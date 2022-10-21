Interest in PBL from abroad

The international delegation visited The Netherlands as part of the Global Digital Health Partnership NL Summit, organized by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). The summit focused on the development, operation and practical experiences acquired in the Netherlands with Personal Health Environments (PBL).

PBL interest from abroad

Interoperability is one of the priority areas of the GHDP. A working group is currently working to accelerate the use of the International Patient Summary (IPS). The Netherlands also made a substantial contribution with two PHEs, both for cooperation and for testing.

During the presentations, the members of the delegation could see how active and energetic the Netherlands is on the way to the implementation of the PHE. It also became clear which challenges remained and which activities PGO on air is developing for an increasing use of PHE. In addition, the importance of the role of MedMij and the MedMij appointment system was also highlighted.

Much attention has also been paid to the functioning and possibilities of PHEs. This was clarified, among other things, by presentations by Health Meter and My PGO of the PGO on the possibilities of their PGO. This has led to issues such as PHE connection and security. All these questions and the lively panel discussion made it clear that there is now great interest and enthusiasm for PBLs overseas as well.

GDHP partnership

The Global Digital Health Partnership is the partnership of over 30 national digital health authorities around the world. The president is currently the United States. The Netherlands was elected Vice-Chair during the summary. The GDHP partnership also includes members from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Korea, Brazil and the United Kingdom.