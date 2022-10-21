what are Orange’s scenarios?

PA

The Orange women are likely to return to the 2019 World Cup in the World Cup draw on Saturday – which can be seen live at 08:30 on NOS.nl and in the NOS app. The Netherlands then lost the final with 2 – 0 to the United States.

The final at the time could just be a group game at the next World Cup in eight months. National coach Andries Jonker’s squad are in the draw potted 2 and can therefore draw against a country among the top six in the world rankings: the United States, Sweden, Germany, European champion England, France or Spain.

More favorable scenario

However, a more favorable scenario is also possible. Host nations Australia (world number thirteen) and New Zealand (number 22) are also in Pot 1 and are therefore group leaders at the World Cup, which begins on July 20, 2023.

The final will take place on Sunday August 20.

LIT 2023 Women’s World Cup pot layout draw

In any case, Orange avoids Canada in the group stage. Just like the Netherlands, the reigning Olympic champion is in Pot 2.

The field of World Cup participants, which consists of 32 countries, is not yet complete. In February, there will be a battle for the last three tickets. The winners of these play-offs complete Pot 4.