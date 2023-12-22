Increase in Covid wastewater levels during Vermonts holiday season

Title: Vermont Sees Surge in Covid-19 Levels Ahead of Christmas and New Year’s

Vermont is experiencing a concerning increase in Covid-19 levels as multiple wastewater testing sites across the state have reported higher detection rates of the virus, according to the state Department of Health. The surge in cases has prompted health officials to issue a warning to Vermonters, urging them to take necessary precautions during the holiday season.

Cities such as South Burlington, Essex, and Montpelier are currently facing Covid-19 levels that are close to or even surpassing their highest points in March last year when wastewater samples were first collected by contractor WastewaterSCAN. Biobot Analytics, another wastewater testing provider, has also detected rising Covid-19 levels in Chittenden and Bennington counties, while reporting minimal changes in Franklin or Windsor counties. The company has documented a similar trend at the national and regional levels.

Fortunately, Vermont’s Covid-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low, with only 40 admissions reported in the past week, consistent with previous weeks. However, health authorities have detected the emergence of two new Covid-19 variants, namely JN.1 and BA.2.86, which have shown potential for higher transmission rates due to increased infectivity.

To combat the rising transmission, Vermonters are strongly advised to prioritize preventive measures such as staying up to date on vaccinations, especially the most recent Covid-19 vaccine. Alarmingly, only 19% of Vermonters have received the latest vaccine, a rate significantly lower compared to previous vaccination campaigns. In contrast, 32% of the population have already received the influenza vaccine.

Initially, the limited availability of the Covid-19 vaccine raised concerns among some Vermonters. However, recent reports suggest that more vaccination appointments are now accessible. Community Health, for instance, is organizing a series of Covid-19 and flu clinics in Rutland, offering walk-ins and appointments for adults, as well as appointments exclusively for children.

In addition to vaccination, the Department of Health strongly emphasizes the importance of practicing other preventive measures. Frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding contact with others when feeling sick, and considering mask-wearing in high-risk situations or after exposure to someone exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms are crucial steps in reducing transmission.

As Vermont enters the festive season, it is crucial for individuals to remain cautious and prioritize the health and safety of themselves and others. By adhering to these recommendations, Vermonters can help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect their communities.

