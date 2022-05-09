In pictures: World stars galore at the Miami Grand Prix





The eyes of the world are on the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The newest addition to the Formula 1 calendar attracts many world-famous stars.

The Royal Class has been incredibly popular in the United States since the launch of the Netflix series Drive to Survive. Where in recent years only Texas was on the list of destinations, this year Miami has been added. Starting next season, there will also be races in Las Vegas. The sport is currently experiencing huge growth in awareness across the lake. And this in turn attracts world stars. Twitter is now full of photos from fans and journalists who have spotted celebrities in the paddock.

