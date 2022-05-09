Monique contradicts the love reconciliation with André Hazes: ‘What nonsense’ gossip

In a series of vacation photos, Monique looks back on her last weeks in the United States. She writes: “Florida, you were adorable! We had so much fun together, in peace. It was very special to receive messages from the home front that we would be a couple again and even get married. Man, how much nonsense is taken for truth these days!”

She then lists what the family went through in the sunny state. “We traveled, swam, ate, walked on the beach, visited amusement parks, swam with wild manatees, attended a concert and ate more! In short, very beautiful memories created.”

At the beginning of April, Monique announced, with a photo at Schiphol, that the family was going abroad to spend time together. ” We verify. With and for the other. The past year has been a rollercoaster for all of us. Now there is peace, but due to external factors, there are few opportunities to experience this together. To see what shape we need as a family, we will be together in the next few weeks. The most important thing for us is that our son can spend free time with mom and dad where we can be ourselves together!