In fact, the ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ was supposed to be very different



fantastic beasts turned out to be a welcome return to the magical world of writer JK Rowling. But since 2019, Rowling has gone out of her way to ruin fan experiences.

Brochure fantastic beasts and where to find them is based on a fictional textbook from the works of Rowling, which was used at Hogwarts to teach students about wizarding creatures. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them tells the story of Newt Scamander in 1920s United States where he meets a well-known dark wizard.

However, the original plan for the film was completely different!

fantastic beasts-documentary

Producer David Heyman revealed during an interview with Collider that the original plan was to make a documentary. So it wasn’t meant as a movie series that dives into the rise and fall of Gellert Grindelwald at all.

But JK Rowling wasn’t on board, so the producers didn’t want to move on just yet.

“We were thinking about what to do and Lionel Wigram, one of the producers of this and the guy I sent Harry Potter to in early 1997, he thought we could do a documentary about Newt. But Jo finally heard and we didn’t want to do it without Jo’s permission.”

The writer turned out to already have a script ready, but very different from what the creators had in mind.