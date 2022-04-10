Early life, career and more updates!

RuPaul has a net worth of $60 million and is an American actor, drag queen, model, author, and music artist. She is widely considered the most commercially successful drag queen in the United States.

Youth and career

RuPaul Andre Charles, or simply RuPaul, was born on November 17, 1960 in San Diego, California. He is the youngest of three siblings. He and his siblings were raised by his mother, Ernestine “Tony” Charles when his parents divorced in 1967.

RuPaul and his sister Renettea moved to Atlanta, Georgia when they were 15 to study performing arts. He struggled as a director and musician in the 1980s, working at the Galilee Plaza Theatre.

He sang as a backup singer for Glen Meadmore in the Celebrity Club, among others. In 1989, he made his first breakthrough as a dancer in the B-52’s “Love Shack” music video.

Professional life

RuPaul He released the dance/house album “Supermodel of the World” in 1993 under the rap label Tommy Boy. The song “Supermodel (You Better Work)” and accompanying music video was an instant hit on MTV.

The song reached number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. The singles/videos “Back to My Roots” and “A Shade Shady (Now Prance)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play charts.

RuPaul’s albums include “Foxy Lady” (1996), “Ho Ho Ho” (1997), “Red Hot” (2004), “Champion” (2009), “Glamazon” (2011), “Born Naked” (2014 ), “Realness” (2015), “Slay Belles” (2015), “Butch Queen” (2016), “Remember Me: Essential, Vol. 1” (2017), “American” (2017) and “Essential, Vol. 2″ (2017).(2017).

RuPaul was the first drag queen to land a modeling contract after rising to fame for her music. Then, in 1996, he bought his own VH1 chat show, “The RuPaul Show,” which he hosted. Diana Ross, Nirvana, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Mary J. Blige, Cindy Lauper, Olivia Newton-John and the Backstreet Boys were some of the featured guests and instrumentalists who performed.

The show’s co-host was Michelle Visage, and the two also hosted WKTU radio shows together. From 1996 to 1998, “The RuPaul Show” aired on MTV. RuPaul and Visage have also co-hosted a podcast since 2014, “RuPaul: What the Tee w/ Michelle Visage.”

RuPaul returned to television in February 2009 with the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, which debuted on Logo.

The premise of the show is that the drag queens compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Star”, decided by a jury, including RuPaul. Michelle Visage, a longtime RuPaul employee, is a judge on the panel.

The show was Logo TV’s highest rated show and aired worldwide in the UK, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Israel. The show was moved to VH1 for its ninth season and can still be seen on that network as of May 2020.

Popular spinoffs from the show include “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race the UK”, and “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”.

RuPaul has next to “drag race† Along with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Sandra Vergara, he co-hosted the “Good Work” talk show on E! in 2015. Only six episodes of the series have aired.

RuPaul then hosted Logo Network’s “Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul” from April 2016 to July 2017. On June 10, 2019, he launched his talk show “RuPaul”, which aired on TV channels Fox across the country. It was not picked up by the network after the end of the three-week test period due to poor performance.

RuPaul has a long list of acting credits, including roles in films such as “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!” (1995), “Crocodile Dundee” (1994), “Brady Bunch movie information(1995), “Crocodile Dundee” (1994). “Julie Newmar” (1995), “But I’m a Cheerleader” (1999) and “Hurricane Bianca” (2001) are some of her most famous works” (2016).

He also appeared in the Comedy Central series “Broad City” (2017) and the Netflix episodes “Girlboss” (2017), “Grace and Frankie” (2019) and “AJ and the Queen” (2019). (2020). He also hosted “Saturday Night Live”, a comedy show.

Other projects

RuPaul’s first cosmetics and cosmetics line was launched in 2013 in partnership with Colorevolution, a cosmetics company. The unisex “Glamazon” fragrance was also released to match the collection.

private life

According to RuPaul, “That’s the name you can give me. You are free to talk to me as is,” and she showed a lack of interest in gender pronouns when referring to herself. He appears in public as a man and as a drag queen.

He has been married to Georges LeBar since 1994 and is LGBT. They met at Limelight nightclub in New York and married in January 2017. Lebar is a painter who owns a ranch in Wyoming.

RuPaul Real Estate

RuPaul bought a 10,300 square foot luxury property in Beverly Hills in October 2019 for $13.7 million. In 2011, they paid $2.5 million for their last home.

They tried to sell the previous house in 2018 for $5 million, but were unsuccessful. Owned a $350,000 apartment in New York for almost 25 years. He bought an apartment in West Hollywood, California in 2007 for $600,000.