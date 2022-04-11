Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City”

In Movie theater Texel is new this week from Friday: The Lost City. But there is much more to see in the cinema.

The lost city

Brilliant writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her entire career writing about exotic locations for her popular romantic adventure books. While on a promotional tour for her latest book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to the ancient treasure of the lost city from her latest story. Alan takes his chance to prove he’s a hero not only in the books but also in real life and goes after her to save her.

Easter in art

At the Ciné Club Seniors on Tuesday afternoon ‘Easter in Art’. Shot on location in Jerusalem, the United States and Europe, the film highlights the different ways in which artists – including Caravaggio, Raphael, Leonardo, El Greco, Bosch, Rembrandt, Munch, Michelangelo and others – have portrayed the story of Easter through the ages.

Easter Bunny Academy

For young cinephiles there is the film ‘Easter Bunny Academy’. In a secret place, deep in the forest, young hare Max receives special training at the Easter Bunny Academy. After all, Easter is fast approaching and all children should receive their Easter eggs. When the magic golden egg suddenly turns black, Max must do everything he can to save the big party.

The complete program