Hulu Crush Original Movie Trailer

Hulu has the official trailer out for the movie crushthe upcoming romantic comedy starring snow drill-actress Rowan Blanchard and moanastar Auli’i Cravalho. The film will premiere in the United States on Friday, April 29. In the Netherlands, the film will be crush likely to appear on Disney Plus.

The video, which you can watch below, shows an aspiring young artist auditioning for the track team to get closer to her longtime crush. Things get complicated when she unexpectedly bonds with her crush’s sister. Now she’s torn between choosing the girl she really has feelings for, as she deals with her college application for the school of her dreams.

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school team, she takes the opportunity to hunt the girl she’s been in love with for a long time. But she soon finds herself falling in love with an unexpected teammate and discovers what true love looks like.

crush is directed by Sammi Cohen from a screenplay written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. The film stars Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally.

crush is produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens through their Animal Pictures banner, as well as Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett of American High.

Depth of Field’s Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings, 3Arts’ Katie Newman and LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are also producing, with Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, Dan Balgoyen, Michael Glassman and Max Butler serving as executive producers.

