Huge Increase in Calls about Ozempic and Wegovy Reported by Poison Centers

Title: Surge in Misuse of Semaglutide Leads to Alarming Increase in Poison Center Calls

Subtitle: Improper usage of injectable diabetes and weight loss drug causes accidental poisonings and raises concerns

Calls to poison centers across the United States have witnessed an alarming surge due to the misuse of the injectable medication semaglutide. Marketed under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide is primarily prescribed for individuals with Type 2 diabetes and those looking to achieve weight loss. However, some patients have been inadvertently poisoning themselves by misusing the drug while attempting to achieve better results, leading to severe consequences.

One of the foremost institutions dealing with this issue is the Maryland Poison Center, located at the prestigious University of Maryland Baltimore. Officials at the center have reported an unprecedented spike in calls related to the misuse of semaglutide. Patients, unaware of the potential dangers, have been mistakenly taking the medication daily or multiple times a week.

It is crucial for patients to follow the recommended dosing titration provided by medical professionals and consult with their pharmacist to ensure proper usage of semaglutide. Misinterpreting the prescribed dosage can have severe repercussions and put one’s health at risk.

Recent data released by America’s Poison Centers has revealed a staggering 1,500% increase in emergency calls related to semaglutide from January to November this year, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The spike in cases indicates a growing problem that requires immediate attention to mitigate any further damage caused by misuse.

Patients who have accidentally poisoned themselves with semaglutide have experienced severe symptoms such as persistent nausea, uncontrollable vomiting, and excruciating stomach pain, often leading to hospitalization. Fortunately, these cases can be treated effectively with the help of medical professionals. Treatment options typically involve administering intravenous fluids and medications to alleviate nausea and discomfort.

The surge in semaglutide-related poisonings serves as a reminder to healthcare providers and patients alike regarding the importance of adhering to prescribed dosage recommendations. It is essential to exercise caution and seek appropriate guidance from medical professionals when adjusting treatment plans.

As the number of semaglutide-related poisonings continues to rise, it is imperative for healthcare organizations and regulatory bodies to take swift and appropriate action to address this growing crisis. Raising awareness about the risks associated with semaglutide misuse can help prevent further hospitalizations and ensure that patients receive the intended benefits of the medication in a safe and responsible manner.

