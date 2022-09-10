Hordeloopster Nadine Visser says goodbye to national coach Bart Bennema after ten years

Sat. Sep 10th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

The Red Flames meet Portugal in the World Cup play-offs The Red Flames meet Portugal in the World Cup play-offs 3 min read

The Red Flames meet Portugal in the World Cup play-offs

Queenie Bell 8 hours ago 58
Ironman returns, with a first edition in Knokke-Heist Ironman returns, with a first edition in Knokke-Heist 2 min read

Ironman returns, with a first edition in Knokke-Heist

Queenie Bell 16 hours ago 81
Runners plead for earlier start to European Marathon Championship due to heat Runners plead for earlier start to European Marathon Championship due to heat 2 min read

Runners plead for earlier start to European Marathon Championship due to heat

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 56
Dutch tennis players refuel at Zandvoort and Go Ahead Eagles: 'I was tired of tennis' Dutch tennis players refuel at Zandvoort and Go Ahead Eagles: ‘I was tired of tennis’ 3 min read

Dutch tennis players refuel at Zandvoort and Go Ahead Eagles: ‘I was tired of tennis’

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 99
Medvedev: 'Kyrgios can win the US Open, he played like Nadal and Djokovic' | NOW Medvedev: ‘Kyrgios can win the US Open, he played like Nadal and Djokovic’ | NOW 2 min read

Medvedev: ‘Kyrgios can win the US Open, he played like Nadal and Djokovic’ | NOW

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 71
Vivianne Miedema Vivianne Miedema reopens Cruyff Court in Hoogeveen 1 min read

Vivianne Miedema reopens Cruyff Court in Hoogeveen

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 77

You may have missed

The American Hollywood action star learns cinematic martial arts in Sint-Job (Brecht) The American Hollywood action star learns cinematic martial arts in Sint-Job (Brecht) 3 min read

The American Hollywood action star learns cinematic martial arts in Sint-Job (Brecht)

Maggie Benson 13 mins ago 23
Column | To measure is (not) to know Column | To measure is (not) to know 4 min read

Column | To measure is (not) to know

Phil Schwartz 15 mins ago 18
Hordeloopster Nadine Visser says goodbye to national coach Bart Bennema after ten years Hordeloopster Nadine Visser says goodbye to national coach Bart Bennema after ten years 4 min read

Hordeloopster Nadine Visser says goodbye to national coach Bart Bennema after ten years

Queenie Bell 17 mins ago 16
Around $30 billion in flood damage in Pakistan Around $30 billion in flood damage in Pakistan 2 min read

Around $30 billion in flood damage in Pakistan

Harold Manning 20 mins ago 21