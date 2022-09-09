The Red Flames meet Portugal in the World Cup play-offs

The Red Flames (FIFA 19) take on Portugal (FIFA 27) in the first round of the 2023 World Cup play-offs in Australia and New Zealand. This is apparent from Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

If Ives Serneels’ team manages to eliminate Portugal, a duel with Iceland (FIFA 14) awaits them at home in the second round. The play-offs will be played on October 6 (first round) and October 11 (second round). In both rounds, the decision will be made in one game.

The Belgian women’s soccer team finished second in Group F with 22 points. Norway won the group with 28 points and thus secured a ticket to the World Cup.

Portugal finished second in Group H with 22 points, behind Germany (27 points). The Flames last played against Portugal in March 2020, in a friendly won by Belgium 1-0. In qualifying for the 2019 World Cup, the Belgians won 0-1 in Portugal, in Leuven it became 1-1. Portugal replaced Russia at the last European Championship. He came last in a group with Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Belgium narrowly missed Sweden in the quarter-finals.

In the last European Championship, Belgium drew 1-1 against Iceland, which did not survive the group stage. Only the three best number twos have qualified directly for the second and final round of the play-offs, the other six teams must first complete a first round. Belgium finished fifth in the number two standings. Switzerland, Iceland and Ireland can skip the first round.

Of the three winners of the second round of the play-offs, only the top two qualify directly for the World Cup. The number three can prepare for the intercontinental play-offs. For this final score, the results of the second round matches are added to the number two ranking.

The Flames don’t have the best memory of the World Cup play-offs. In their qualifying group for the 2019 World Cup in France, they already finished in second place, after which they were narrowly eliminated by Switzerland in the play-off semi-finals. Via the next play-offs, the Flames hope to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in history.

‘Half half’

“Our chances are 50/50,” national coach Ives Serneels reacted after the draw on Friday. “Of course everyone would have liked to play at home as much as possible,” Serneels said. “We have to go to Portugal, we know this team having played several times against them. These games were always very close. Winning 1-0, 1-1,… They are a growing team in women’s football, with very talented youngsters. Portugal can be compared to the Red Flames. But on October 6, we want to win this competition.

At the last European Championship, Belgium drew 1-1 against Iceland who, unlike the Flames, did not survive the group stage. "Then everyone thought too quickly that Iceland could be beaten. We know that it is a very tough team with a lot of individual qualities. We will have to be ready if we want to qualify for the World Cup," Serneels concluded.