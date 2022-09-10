Hiddink helps Australia get to the World Cup in Qatar

Professional shots

Guus Hiddink will assist Australian national team coach Graham Arnold in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. As a “storyteller” and inspiration, he is present as the Footballoos training against New Zealand in September.

He is therefore the temporary replacement for René Meulensteen, whose mission is to monitor Australia’s opponents in the World Cup in Europe. The country will meet France, Denmark and Tunisia in the group stage in Qatar.

The Football Association of Australia considers Hiddink a true “storyteller” and the “mastermind” behind the successes of the 2006 World Cup. He then led the country to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Germany. Italy lost to Italy with great bad luck.

Hiddink himself has warm memories of this period. “When I tell people about my career, my experiences with Footballoos discussed. I can’t wait to get back to Australia.”

Australia qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in June after a grueling play-off against Peru. The penalty shootout was won in part thanks to the antics of goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

The Socceroos roster is full of unknown names. Only Trent Sainsbury (former PSV) and Aaron Mooy (Celtic) enjoy real international notoriety.

It was different during Hiddink’s time as Australia’s national coach. Back then it had players like Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, Brett Emerton and Mark Viduka.