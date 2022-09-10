Undefeated Stevo will retain the Zeeland Cup for another year | Sports in Zeeland

The fourth edition of the Zeeland Cup men’s volleyball ended again in victory for Stevo. Zealand’s only Third Divisionist went undefeated. For women, Forza/Schouwen-Duiveland won the Unipharma Vitamins Zeeland Cup.

A week before the start of the competition, the event was the final test for nineteen senior teams and nine youth teams heading into a new season. The tournament also had strong reunion value. ,,You know people in all the associations,” said Ronald Groenewegen of the organizer Ardito, who spoke of a successful edition. ,,It was nice for mutual contacts. You hear that all clubs have the same problems. In the past, the big clubs had six men’s teams and five women’s teams. This is no longer the case. We’ll have to deal with that. »

On the men’s side, a far from complete Stevo was surprised after a big victory in the first set against Forza, who play two classes below next season. This resulted in a third set. The Zeeland-Flanders won, because at the hour signal, Stevo was leading 2-1. Stevo dismissed AVC’87 and Ardito 2-0.

The women of the Stevo Promotional Division and the YVC Premier Division were not in attendance. Forza, who are again playing in promotion class A, were 2-0 too strong for first division players VVS’92, BOK/Mytilus and third division Ardito.