Here are the US midterm election results

The Republican Party has a majority in the House. Polling firm Edison Research found last night that Republicans won the 218 seats needed for a majority. It was certainly not a resounding victory, as it was predicted.

Americans went to the polls last Tuesday, November 8, for the important midterm elections: the so-called halfway. This includes the vote for the House of Representatives, part of the Senate and part of the governors.

Democrats keep control of the state

Prior to this election, Democrats still had a majority in both chambers. The Republican Party was predicted to win a major victory, but the predicted “red wave” that would sweep the country failed to materialize. It is striking to note that it is mainly the Republican candidates supported by donald trump score lower than expected. Critics against the former president are therefore increasing within the party, which did not prevent him from announcing that he will run for president again.

This weekend, it became clear that Democrats maintain a majority in the Senate. Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won a neck and neck race in Nevada against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. That leaves control to Senate Democrats.

Biden and McCarthy responses after election results

US President Joe Biden has Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, welcomed the victory. McCarthy succeeds Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Biden says he looks forward to working with Republicans in the House to “deliver results for hard-working families.” He also said, “The American people want us to do something. I am ready to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, to make this happen for them.

Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a statement that in America the will of the people prevails. I congratulate Leader McCarthy on his majority in the House and stand ready to work together for American families. —President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

McCarthy reacted to his party’s victory on Twitter. The Republicans have officially overthrown the House. Americans are ready to take a new path and Republicans in the House are ready to make it happen. »

🚨 BREAK 🚨 The Republicans have officially overthrown the Maison du Peuple! Americans are ready for a new direction and House Republicans are ready to deliver. pic.twitter.com/JIRrLEhKQe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 17, 2022