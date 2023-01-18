Madonna comes to Barcelona during ‘The Celebration Tour’

BARCELONA – The Catalan city of Barcelona is the only place in Spain where Madonna will perform on her new ‘The Celebration Tour’. The concert will take place on November 1, 2023 at the Palau de Sant Jordi. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20.

Madonna goes during this new tours Visit 35 cities in the United States and Europe. The tour kicks off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and ends December 1, 2023 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. In Europe, however, the Sportpaleis in Antwerp will be visited on October 21 and the performance is scheduled for November 1 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. In Europe, London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Lisbon, Paris (2x), Cologne, Milan and Berlin are also visited.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and Livenation and are not cheap. They range from 40 euros (+5.50 fee) at fifth row to 250 euros (+33.50 discount) on dance floor A. However, you can spend even more if you buy the VIP seats which range from 500 to 1000 euros per person. .

The Celebration visit takes visitors on a 65-year-old Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades of greatest hits and pays homage to the city of New York where her musical career began. “I’m excited to perform as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna said.

Madonna announced “The Celebration Tour” on January 17, 2023 in the video below with a nod to her breakthrough film Truth or Dare. In addition to Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre, the video also features actress Amy Schumer, who ultimately challenges Madonna to leave. tour to celebrate it. four decades of success. Madonna accepts this challenge and announces ‘The Celebration Tour’.