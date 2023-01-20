Netflix Daily: Selling OC’s Extended, ‘Witty’ Horror Film – Netflix UK

The sale of the OC will continue for at least two more seasons. Plus, we may start thinking of David Harbor as a ghost next month. And it will also become a real sensation online.

Selling the OC means having extra seasons



The sale of the OC has been renewed by Netflix. The Selling Sunset spinoff had one season and will continue for at least a second and third series. This contrasts with Selling Tempa, which was canceled last fall.

David Harbor and Anthony Mackie in witty horror movie



The movie We Have A Ghost will be released next month. We will see David Harbor (Stranger Things) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon in the Marvel films). And it revolves around a witty horror movie, with a focus on the mind. Harbor plays a friendly ghost who wants to investigate his mysterious past with the help of a young boy. But then the CIA shows up and the party becomes a social media sensation! The film will be released on February 24.

This is the real Mustang story

The Mustang is a true story. At least the story derives its existence from a rehabilitation ranch in Carson City, Nevada, USA. The film with Matthias Schoenaerts was released in 2019 and it is the real story of La Mustang.

