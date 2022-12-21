Harry and Meghan confirm another Netflix documentary

The documentary series appeared less than two weeks ago Harry and Megan on Netflix and the couple is already causing a sensation again. It’s been a hectic few weeks for the couple since the show’s launch, receiving both praise and not-so-pleasant responses. Despite all the fuss, mainly in Britain and the United States, the couple have already announced a new documentary. And this one is coming sooner than you think.

Source says: Harry and Meghan want an apology from the Royal Family >

Harry and Meghan’s new documentary series

The high profile duo’s new documentary series will be called ‘Live To Lead’, in which Harry and Meghan will speak to the most influential people whose actions have shaped the world. The series is entirely inspired by former anti-apartheid activist and former South African President Nelson Mandela. The couple quote Mandela in an interview: “What matters in life is not just the fact of having lived. The difference we make in the lives of others determines the meaning of the life we ​​lead.

The teaser for the new documentary was released by Netflix yesterday and reveals some impressive names. Including the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardenclimate activist Greta Thunbergsocial justice advocate Bryan StevensonSupreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem and activist for social inequalities Siya Kolissi come talk. Harry says that “the series is about people who have made courageous choices in their lives, fought for change and strived to become inspiring leaders”.

Review of the first documentary series: Harry&Meghan

About the documentary Harry&Meghan which was released recently, the couple received a lot of criticism. Including Jeremy Clarksonappearing in a column in the British newspaper The sun wrote “how he dreams of the day when Markle runs naked through the streets of Britain and people say ‘shame on you! yell at him, while they throw excrement at him. Clarkson has since apologized and his column has been taken offline by the newspaper.

The series will be available on Netflix from December 31.