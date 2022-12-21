Disney again achieves monster sales at cinema box offices around the world



Disney also managed to achieve a monster turnover at the worldwide cinema box office this year. Thanks to Avatar: The Way of the Water the studio passed a significant barrier this week.

As of this writing, Disney has already pre-purchased about $4 billion in movie tickets this year. Of this amount, 1.7 billion was raised in the United States and 2.3 billion in the rest of the world.

super hero power

The studio was able to achieve this revenue mainly thanks to the good performance of its Marvel films: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (955 billion), Thor: Love and Thunder (761 billion) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (789 billion; still ongoing).

The studio earned the last billion in less than two months. Disney crossed the 3 billion mark in November thanks to wakanda forever. now The way of the water contributed significantly to that last billion and the year isn’t even over yet.

Record

It’s the eighth time Disney has generated annual box office sales of at least $4 billion. Last year’s record was also more than beaten: the counter then remained at 2.9 billion, but this was of course also linked to the pandemic.