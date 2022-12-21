Horrible horror series streaming on Netflix starting today

The series tells the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer…

We go back in time, more precisely to the years 1978 to 1991. During this period, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer took the lives of no less than 17 innocent victims in the most horrific way.

The series primarily focuses on less fortunate victims and their communities. The failure of police forces, among other things, allowed one of the most notorious serial killers in US history to continue unmolested for more than a decade.

x-men

Believe it or not, this new macabre horror series has a connection with x-men. Actor Evan Peters will play the role of murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. Niecy Nash takes on the role of Glenda Cleveland. She is Dahmer’s neighbor. It was she who, at one point, chose to report her neighbor’s suspicious behavior to the FBI.

Did the above make you curious about this brand new horror series called Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? We have good news for you. You can now stream this brand new series on netflix!