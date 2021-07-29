Good Olympic start Holland Acht, other rowers in good shape too

Holland Acht had an excellent start to the Olympic tournament. The flagship of Dutch rowing was faster than Great Britain and New Zealand and thus qualified directly for the final. The other Dutch boats also did well on the second day of rowing in Tokyo.

In the other series, Germany and the United States were slightly faster than the Holland Eight. Bjorn van den Ende, Bram Schwarz, Jasper Tissen, Maarten Hurkmans, Mechiel Versluis, Robert Lücken, Ruben Knap, Simon Dorp and Eline Berger (driver) will return on Friday to compete for the medals.

Other boats

Amsterdam’s Karolien Florijn, Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester also qualified for the final. The female coxless won their series convincingly. Australia and Ireland were faster in the other heats.

Amsterdam’s Ilse Paulis and Marieke Keijser also led end-to-end in the women’s lightweight sculls and will make the semi-finals on Tuesday. Guillaume Krommenhoek and Niki van Sprang finished in the men’s duo without behind Romania and also advance to the semi-final.

The four men without with Jan van der Bij, Nelson Ritsema and Sander de Graaf will go up on Sunday for the draft after a third place in their series.