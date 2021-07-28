Mirror of the Medal: The Netherlands is making history and moving forward | sport

TeamNL won two gold medals on Wednesday, thanks to cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten (time trial) and quadruple rowers. In addition, three silver medals and three bronze medals were also won.

With this rich harvest, the Netherlands improved their own Olympic day record. According to the data agency Gracenote The Netherlands won a record seven medals at the Games on August 11, 1928 in Amsterdam. That day, the Orange won four gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Thanks to the bronze of judoka Sanne van Dijke, who ensured the success of the last Dutch day on Wednesday, TeamNL overtook that of Tokyo.

The Netherlands are now on the medal table with two gold, six silver and three bronze. This eleven slice score is good for tenth place in the total number of medals.

Japan still leads the main medal rankings, in which the number of gold medals weighs the most. The host nation now has thirteen gold, four silver and five bronze medals. China (12-6-9) is in second place, followed by the United States (11-11-9), Russia (7-10-6) and Australia (6-1-9).

