TeamNL has now really started after a great night of medals

The biggest hits of the evening came from the double fours in rowing and cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten. “The story is over,” said van Vleuten, after winning the gold medal in the time trial. Anna van der Breggen won bronze.

After the fall and the blunder, now the gold

In Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Van Vleuten was on her way to the title when she fell hard. Last week, she even thought she had won the road race in Tokyo, but due to a lack of communication, she did not realize that an Austrian was ahead of her.

It was now party time. And here’s how she responded: