From shit in his pants to bachelor and most coveted superhero



“I look like a slice of cheese next to Dwayne Johnson. The man is so big and strong,” says Simu Liu (33) of the Peoples Choice Award he received, standing next to The Rock.

The book We were dreamers of Simu Liu, the superhero of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel, is a New York Times bestseller in the United States. In this regard he says:

“I used to shit my pants a lot. Not very attractive, so it was kind of strange that I was named the most attractive bachelor in Canada in 2018.”

“With the book, I wanted to tell how my parents and I came to America from China. My father knew little about America. Only Star Wars, Sound of Music and Kentucky Fried Chicken were enough for him to emigrate.”

“My parents left me with my grandparents. When I was picked up years later, they didn’t know how to take care of me. And I didn’t know them. It’s like being adopted by my own biological parents. I want this story other immigrants, they are not alone.”

Advertising and movies

Simu Liu chose not to passively wait for an agent in Hollywood. He signed up on Craigslist and soon began various assignments in the world of advertising and film.

Several series and films later, he embodies a Marvel hero in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Soon he will be in the last Barbiefilm, alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

The entertaining interview with Simu Liu and Chelsea Handler on Kimmel Live can be found on YouTube and below.