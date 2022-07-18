Netflix Daily: Ozark, Squid Game and Stranger Things board games; Second Tudum Announced – Netflix UK

In addition to series and online games, Netflix now also offers board games. You can be the first to start with Ozark, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. After the summer it is also time for the second Tudum event.

Ozark, Squid Game and Stranger Things board games



A number of board games will be released at the end of this month. Netflix will now also bring the big series to your living room. Ozark, Squid Game, and Stranger Things will release initially. In Ozark you have to take one of the reels in the series and make sure you take control of the money. In Squid Game it is of course important to pass all games and the current board game Stranger Things is about the third season. It is important to know which characters are possessed by Mind Flayer. Stranger Things game is already available on bol.com.

The Tudum event is back with the second edition



Netflix has announced that another Tudum event will be held this fall. On Saturday, September 24, information about more than a hundred movies and series will be shared. Renewed series, first images, cast conversations and much more. Last year it was one event, now it is divided into five parts. In this way, we spend the whole day, which starts in South Korea and goes through India, the United States and Latin America to end in Japan 24 hours later. Everything can be followed on YouTube.

Here is the cast of Black Mirror season 6



Back Mirror will soon make its big return to Netflix, with the highly anticipated sixth season. And we can already tell you which actors and actresses will be part of the brand new episodes!

Persuasion is based on this book



The movie Persuasion on Netflix is ​​based on a book. It is one of the many success stories created by Jane Austen, which has built up a veritable library. But what book is Persuasion based on Netflix? And what are the differences? Because there is!

