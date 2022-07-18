July 12 and 13 is again time for Amazon Prime Day(s)

MADRID – It’s time again for one of the world’s biggest discount festivals with Amazon Prime Days. These will take place in 2022 on Tuesday July 12 and Wednesday July 13, with millions of discounted items on sale for prime subscribers only. These special discount days for online department store Prime subscribers have been held every July since 2015, but due to the pandemic, they have been moved to different months in 2020 and 2021.

First day is of course not something exclusively Spanish but is celebrated in Spain, the United States, Mexico, Japan, France and China. This year, the Netherlands will participate for the fifth time and Luxembourg, Australia and Singapore will also have the opportunity to participate in Prime discounts for the fifth time in their own countries. A total of 17 countries are participating in Prime Day.

For 48 hours (instead of 36 hours), Amazon Prime subscribers benefit from discounts of up to 40% on more than a million items on sale. This is the eighth time that Amazon, the world’s largest online store, has held a Prime Day, which the company says will beat last year’s record sales.

Prime Day is not only hugely important to Amazon itself, but also to the thousands of businesses and freelancers who offer their items for sale through Amazon. Although they should make it cheaper on Prime Day, sales increase due to such a special discount day.

Prime Day can actually be compared to Black Friday and other similar discount days. The difference, however, is that on Prime Day, this is only valid for Amazon and only for the millions of Prime subscribers.

What is the first?

At Amazon, you can become a Prime subscriber by paying a fixed annual fee. This gives you many benefits such as one-day delivery for millions (but not all) of items. However, it depends on whether the desired product is offered by Amazon or directly by a seller.

If 1-day delivery is not possible, 2 or 3-day delivery is free for Prime customers. Additionally, Prime subscribers also benefit from Saturday and/or Sunday deliveries and, in the case of One Day Delivery, items can be picked up from special locations if desired.

As a Prime subscriber, you also get year-round discounts through Flash Deals. Additionally, as a Prime subscriber, you can enjoy Prime Video (something like Netflix and a service that is growing in size and importance), Prime Music (something like Spotify), Prime Reading (a book service), photo storage and a virtual hard drive drive and more.