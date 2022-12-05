Footballer Sterling returns to England after home burglary
Footballer Raheem Sterling has returned to England from Qatar after his home was broken into on Saturday. England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed after the 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 of the World Cup that the footballer had left the England team’s training camp.
According to English media, armed people entered Sterling’s house on the night of Saturday to Sunday, while his family was at home. Shortly before the game against Senegal, the FA announced that Sterling was absent from Southgate’s squad due to “family circumstances”.
The national coach said it was still unclear if Sterling would return to Qatar. England will face France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday. The footballer will have “all the time he needs” to deal with the situation. “I don’t want to put any extra pressure on him. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family comes first,” Southgate said.
Sterling has played 81 times for the England national team and has appeared in this World Cup in the first game against Iran, in which he scored once, and in the second game against the United States. The 27-year-old Chelsea player sat on the bench for the game against Wales.
Captain Harry Kane wished his teammate well and hopes to see him again soon. “It’s never easy when you see a teammate and a friend deal with something like this. We have to wait and see. I’m sure Raheem will talk to the coach and make the best decision possible for him and his family. .”
