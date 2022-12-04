Orange Women start World Cup match with New Zealand with Van Es | sport

11 jun 2019 om 13:32Update: 3 jaar geleden

The Orange Women start their first World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday with Kika van Es in the base. The left-back, who broke a bone in his hand ten days ago during the “farewell match” with Australia, is fit enough to start at the Stade Océane in Le Havre.

The only absentee is Anouk Dekker, suspended for a red card during the play-off against Switzerland.

Van Es was already expected to start as the Ajax player has been fully involved in group training for the past few days. She plays with a protective splint on her left forearm.

Desiree van Lunteren, Stefanie van der Gragt and Dominique Bloodworth complete the orange defense.

National coach Sarina Wiegman also chooses trusted names in midfield and attack. Jackie Groenen, Daniëlle van de Donk and Sherida Spitse form the center line and Shanice van de Sanden, Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens start in front.

Canada leads Group E

The Netherlands against New Zealand start Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Stade Océane in Le Havre and are led by Brazilian referee Edina Alves Batista.

This will be the Orange Women’s second World Cup appearance, as New Zealand are taking part for the fifth time but have never won a game. Four years ago in Canada, the Netherlands also started against New Zealand. Then it was won 1-0 by a Martens goal.

Orange is also playing in Group E against Cameroon (June 15 in Valenciennes) and Canada (June 20 in Reims). The Canadians won their opener against Cameroon 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday.

Numbers one and two and the four best number threes from the six groups qualify for the knockout stage. Four years ago in Canada, the round of 16 was Orange’s final destination.

Configure Orange: Van Veenendael; Van Lunteren, Van der Gragt, Bloodworth, Van Es; Greens, Van de Donk, Spitse; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens.

New Zealand composition: Nayler; Bott, Stott, Erceg, Riley; Hassett, Bowen, Percival, White, Chance; Gregory.

