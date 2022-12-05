KNVB receives “many questions” for Netherlands-Argentina tickets

The game between Orange and Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World Cup begins on Friday at 8 p.m. Dutch time. The match will be shown on a big screen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. According to the KNVB, ticket sales are going “well”. The two group matches shown in the ArenA attracted around 30,000 visitors. The game against USA was not shown at Amsterdam Stadium on Saturday. The KNVB expected enthusiasm to be low as many Dutch people celebrated Sinterklaas last weekend.