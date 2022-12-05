KNVB receives “many questions” for Netherlands-Argentina tickets

The KNVB receives many questions from football fans who want to get tickets for the World Cup match between the Dutch national team and Argentina.

However, tickets are no longer on sale through the Dutch federation. The KNVB refers interested persons to the sales site of the world football association FIFA.

“Questions come here and there,” said a KNVB spokesperson. At the moment, the association has about a thousand Dutch supporters at the Lusail stadium in Al Daayen.

The KNVB published on Monday on the website a message with information about the possible trip to Qatar. For example, football fans who still manage to get a ticket for a World Cup match must also apply for the so-called Hayya card, a kind of visa for anyone who wants to travel to Qatar during the World Cup.

Johan Cruyff Arena

The game between Orange and Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World Cup begins on Friday at 8 p.m. Dutch time. The match will be shown on the big screen in the Johan Cruijff Arena. According to the KNVB, ticket sales are “going well”.

The two group matches broadcast in the Arena attracted around 30,000 visitors. The game against USA was not shown at Amsterdam Stadium on Saturday. The KNVB expected enthusiasm to be low as many Dutch people celebrated Sinterklaas last weekend.