The popularity of Formula 1 has grown considerably in recent years. The sport has especially gained a lot of new fans in the United States. This growth is partly due to the success of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”. The Formula 1 management have looked at even more possibilities in recent years.

The Netflix series gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at motorsport’s royal class. In recent years, the series has also come under a lot of criticism, as the creators are quite creative with reality. Nevertheless, the series is one of the reasons for the growing popularity of the sport.

Animation

FOM has also thought about other series on Formula 1. Media director Ian Holmes spoke about it at the Blackbook Motorsport Forum in London: “We want people to be involved in our sport in the way they want. We want as wide an offer as possible. as possible. Drive to Survive is an important part of that. We also want to reach children, for example. We want to make an animation series. We want to do something with the trip or whatever. It must have something to do with Formula 1.”

interfaces

Holmes wants to reach as many fans as possible around the world. There is therefore a good chance that sport will invent even more forms of content: “But above all we want as many interfaces as possible with sport. We have to spread that from a substantial point of view, in addition to and around Drive to survive. We need to get in touch with the fans who come from there.