It didn’t matter that Taylor Swift appeared in the second Dusk-film. In 2009, the singer wanted to play a small role in New Moon, because she was such a fan of the franchise. But it was a bad idea, according to director Chris Weitz. In a recent podcast interview The twilight effect Weitz also explains that he now regrets that choice.

The Dusk-the hype has faded for ten years now, but the films are still etched in the memory of many people. Between 2008 and 2012 Dusk the topic during high school lunch breaks and everyone was talking about #TeamEdward and #TeamJacob. These teams referred to the love interests of the main character Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

In Dusk fans saw how Bella was in conflict with herself, her relationships, and her identity. When she also seems to fall in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), the barrier seems completely down.

After the first film in 2008, it immediately became clear that Dusk would become a full-fledged franchise. The first sequel was Twilight: New Moon, released in 2009. Around the same time, singer Taylor Swift began to become immensely popular in the United States and far beyond. When she learned that her agent was also looking after director Chris Weitz’s interests, she took a chance.

“My manager told me Taylor wanted to be in the movie. Not because of me, but because she was a real Twi-hard,” director Weitz said during the podcast. “She just wanted a mini role in the cafeteria or somewhere in the background, but I didn’t think that was a good idea. All the attention at that point would be on her and not on the content of the scene.”

Ultimately, Swift was not seen in the film. “Sometimes I regret it because I could have chilled out with the one and only Taylor Swift,” Weitz joked. Still, Swift was able to enjoy the film quite a bit, as during the time around the release, the singer was with actor Taylor Lautner.

