During the visit, Harry and Meghan will be “accompanied by the police”, a police spokesperson told the newspaper. More details are not given. In addition to security, this would also involve traffic measures such as roadblocks. This is the first time that the Invictus Games, the sporting event for wounded soldiers initiated by Prince Harry, will take place in Germany.

The Sussexes will arrive in Düsseldorf in the afternoon, according to the schedule. After a reception at the town hall, where Harry gives a speech, a boat trip on the Rhine to the Merkur Spiel-Arena follows. There is a press conference where Harry also speaks. Harry and Meghan will probably leave the same evening for England, where they will be present in London two days later at the WellChild Awards.

In the UK, unlike Düsseldorf, Harry does not benefit from police protection. The judge in his native country decided to do so after he resigned from his royal duties and moved to the United States. There, Harry and Meghan hire armed security guards themselves.

During his stay in the Netherlands, the British prince was also secured. When he traveled to the Invictus Games in The Hague, he was accompanied by the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service (DKDB) and transported in an armored car. The DKDB is part of the national police unit of the Netherlands and also provides security for King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, threatened politicians such as Geert Wilders and diplomats.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”