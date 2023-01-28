Given the ratings of ‘That 90s Show’, fans want to know: where is the predecessor?

Why is it That 70s show not found on the platform?

It’s one of my favorite shows to watch again too, I missed being on the platform so much — Mel (@meltheravengirl) January 25, 2023

peacock platform

The predecessor That 70s show can be streamed on the Peacock platform. This platform can be accessed from the United States and a number of European countries (including Germany and Italy), but not currently in the Netherlands.

The rights of That 70s show expired for Netflix in 2019, so the series was axed in 2020. Carsey-Werner, who owns the rights, then went into business with Peacock. It is currently unknown whether the predecessor will return to Netflix in the future and will therefore be seen on multiple platforms.

That 90s show can be viewed at any time netflix.