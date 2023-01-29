“The story continues,” reads an announcement video on HBO MAX’s Instagram account. “I’m honored, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected to our story of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our amazing cast and crew, and HBO has exceeded my expectations already. high,” said executive producer Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of doing it again with season two!”

It’s no surprise that the show is getting a second season. The first episode alone is watched by 4.7 million people. This makes it HBO’s second most-watched premiere in the United States. Just the kick off Dragon House attracts more viewers in 2021: around 10 million. HBO does not release HBO Max ratings in other countries. Also on social media The last of us popular in recent days and trending worldwide on Twitter. Additionally, American critics are also mostly positive about the start of the series. This is striking because film adaptations of games are generally not well received.

The last of us, based on the PlayStation game of the same name, is set in the United States twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. One of the survivors, Joel, is hired to rescue 14-year-old Ellie from a quarantine zone. Together they travel across the country. They need each other to survive. The main roles of the series are played by Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie). Nick Offerman, known from the series Parks and Recreation, also stars in the series. He plays the role of Bill.

In 2014 came the first part of The last of us released for PlayStation 4. The game received rave reviews and the sequel followed in 2020, The Last of Us Part II.

