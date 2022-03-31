F1 adds Las Vegas to 2023 F1 calendar: Saturday night race

Since Liberty Media took over Formula 1 five years ago, the sport seems to be making a definite breakthrough in the United States. Where former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone failed for years, Liberty Media is succeeding, in part by making the sport more visible on social media as well as the hugely popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive” in America.

After a race in Texas, Formula 1 added Miami to the F1 calendar this year and now Las Vegas is added. An F1 race has already been held in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, but the 6.12 kilometer street circuit will look completely different in 2023 than it did then.

It is also noteworthy that the race will not take place on Sundays but on Saturday evenings in November, which means that the race will be broadcast in America during prime time and will also become a so-called “night race”.

(F1journaal.be)