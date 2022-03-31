Tomorrow on HBO Max: “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Houses Tournament” series

With the new streaming service HBO Max is all from Warner Bros. so that we can also see all the titles of the Magic world can enjoy (Harry Potter† fantastic beasts and associated emissions). Starting tomorrow, Friday April 1, 2022, the four-part game show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Houses Tournament are online in the Netherlands. With millions of viewers in the United States, this show was a huge hit.

The four-part game show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Houses Tournament” is coming to HBO Max in the Netherlands on April 1

Oscar-winning beloved Lady Helen Mirren presented the four-part game show in the United States in late 2021 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Houses Tournament, especially for fans who know all about the wizarding world. With the announcement of all new movies and series on HBO Max in April 2022, this title seemed to fall for the Netherlands as well.

From Friday, April 1, 2022 The four-part series will be available on the streaming service. The new Max Original European series will be released on the same day The informant from Hungary online, but also the Original series The thaw from Poland and the original series A real singer from Romania. Later in the month there will also be season 2 of Mr Jackseason 2 of The stewardess and the movie The Batman (2022) with Robert Pattinson online.

The trailer is now available

In the special, famous guests, but also actors from the magic movies appear on stage. Curious to get a first look at the Harry Potter game show? In the below trailer you will find the first images, accompanied by the text “Only one house can win. “†

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ was a huge hit in the US with millions of viewers

In America, this magical game show aired on TV from November 2021 through TBS and Cartoon Network channels. Warner Media let us know about it that the program debuted as #1 unscripted series of 2021 and that the first episode was the most-watched premiere of the year for both TV channels with over 3.1 million viewers.

Everything from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts is on HBO Max

All Harry Pottermovies are currently already on HBO Max, as is the fantastic beastsmovies. Only for the brand new third movie in this latest series, you will have to wait about 45 days after the cinema premiere. It is expected that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (2022) is therefore to be seen on HBO Max in the Netherlands around May 21.

You can also enjoy the special reunion episode with the original Harry Potter cast on the video service. This approximately 1h30 special has been online since the launch of the new video-on-demand platform in the Netherlands and has been broadcast in the United States since January 1, 2022. We talked about it earlier in the article on Harry Potter reunion. It also contains reactions from Dutch fans delighted with the release of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts†