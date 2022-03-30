Interview | Colin O’Donoghue | Hero Dutch Comic Con 2022

Actor Colin O’Donoghue was a guest at Heroes Dutch Comic Con 2022. From 2012 Colin was featured in the hit series Once upon a time, in which he played fan-favorite Captain Hook. The series had 7 seasons. We had the opportunity to interview him at the event. Watch the full interview below.

Colin O’Donoghue at Dutch Comic Con

Originally from Ireland and a graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Colin has had a career in theatre, film and television. He is working on the TV series some time ago The good thing, directed for National Geographic and produced by the Appian Way company (by Leonardo DiCaprio). This series is based on a book by Tom Wolfe and concerns a group of American fighter pilots, who were recruited in the late 1950s. This was to be able to test experimental aircraft and missiles. Members of the group might later count themselves among the first astronauts in the United States.

In 2010, O’Donoghue decided to go to Hollywood. There he took on the role of Michael Kovak and collaborated with Sir Anthony Hopkins on the film The ritual†

In 2012, Colin can be seen in ABC’s hit series Once upon a time, playing the fan-favorite “Captain Hook” created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, also known for Lost and Felicity. Colin has starred alongside Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison and Robert Carlyle. The series ran for 7 seasons and was licensed in over 190 countries.

Colin is not only recognizable in the feature films, but also lent his voice while filming the DreamWorks animation and Netflix series: troll hunters, created by Guillermo del Toro (2018). O’Donoghue will continue as Douxie in the sequel 3Below: Tales of Arcadia†

