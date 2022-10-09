Europe considers whether to approve acquisition of Activision Blizzard | Technology

The European Commission (EC) has sent a lengthy questionnaire to competitors of Microsoft and game company Activision Blizzard, the news agency reports. Reuters . With the questionnaire, competitors can indicate why the acquisition of Activision Blizzard can or cannot be made.

The responses to the questionnaire should provide the EC with insight into how Microsoft might disadvantage its competitors following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The final decision on whether to proceed with the acquisition will be based in part on competitor responses. The EC will issue an interim decision no later than November 8.

The European regulator is concerned that Microsoft is keeping Activision Blizzard games exclusively for itself. Microsoft could also give itself an advantage by being the first to release games for the Xbox.

Microsoft has already made numerous commitments to reassure regulators, such as the promise that competitors will not be penalized. However, regulators are not entirely reassured.

The three biggest game companies are Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Microsoft is getting even bigger with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. After the acquisition, Microsoft is not only a producer of game computers and owner of an online game store, but also becomes a game developer.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announcement which game company Activision Blizzard is in the process of acquiring. The game developer is known for popular games like World of Warcraft and call of Duty.

Microsoft will pay 68.7 billion dollars (more than 70 billion euros) for the acquisition. This makes this acquisition one of the five largest technology acquisitions ever.

