Four new Google Pixel 7 camera features tested | Comments

09 okt 2022 om 12:01

Google’s new Pixel phone will officially launch in the Netherlands for the first time this year. At an announcement event in Amsterdam, we got to try out the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Here are four new camera features that stood out.

By Rutger Otto

Google’s new Pixel devices look just like their predecessors. For example, on the back, the camera lenses are embedded in a striking edge, very similar to the Pixel 6 phones.

The Series 7 improvements are mostly found in the software. Thanks to Google’s artificial intelligence, you should reap the rewards, especially in the cameras of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Sharper and more stable zoom

Both devices have a standard camera (50 megapixels) and a wide-angle lens (12 megapixels, with a larger sensor that captures more light). The Pixel 7 Pro has an additional camera lens compared to the standard Pixel 7. This allows you to zoom optically five times.

The Pixel 7 Pro uses a technique called Super Res Zoom. Using and combining images from standard and zoom lenses should make magnified photos look sharper. In testing, this technique did indeed produce sharp photos, although it was difficult to determine if it actually made much of a difference to predecessors. It is clear that if you zoom in more (15 times or 30 times) the image will become grainy.

Refine blurry and old photos

A feature currently available exclusively on Pixel 7 phones is called Unblur. It makes blurry photos crisp. Think of photos that have moved slightly or older photos that were taken with a less good camera.

Sharpening is possible thanks to the new Tensor G2 processor in the phones and the use of artificial intelligence. With a number of photos on the test phones, the difference between faded and sharp photos was clearly visible. We haven’t been able to test the results for older photos yet, but the feature could be great for old vacation photos, for example.

More focus on the subject in the videos

With Cinematic Blur, it is also possible to use the portrait feature of photos in videos. The Pixel 7 (Pro) camera recognizes the subject. It becomes sharp, while the background is blurred.

In testing, early results were somewhat mixed. With a clear foreground and background, the results often look good. But with more details in the image, like hair and plants, the camera software has a harder time. By touching the screen, you choose what should be in focus. But you can also let the phone determine itself. The function is not completely new, we have already seen it on the iPhone.

Distracting Photo Eraser

On Pixel 7 phones, it’s also possible to erase distracting elements from photos. The software itself recognizes people in the background that can be filtered out. Tapping on it starts an eraser and replaces the person with a background, making it look like no one was ever there.

In practice, the test location didn’t really lend itself to this kind of adjustment, as there were a lot of people. With little distraction in the image, it was much better to remove an object from a photo. The resulting void was convincingly filled by the Google software, although small deviations remained visible to the trained eye.