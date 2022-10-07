SpaceX capsule arrives at ISS and takes Russian cosmonaut aboard

AFP

ONS News• today, 00:19

A SpaceX capsule has arrived safely at the International Space Station, orbiting Earth. The American space company’s Crew Dragon capsule brought aboard the station two American astronauts, as well as a Japanese man and a “cosmonaut”, as astronauts are called in Russia.

It is the first time in 20 years that a Russian will fly in a capsule from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Earlier this year, it looked like cooperation between Russian and US space agencies was coming to an end, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western support for the latter country. But in summer NASA and Roscosmos were in agreement after all that they could continue to send astronauts on each other’s flights. They also agreed that there should always be at least one Russian and one American on board.

The arrival of the capsule could be followed live at NASA. Here’s what it looked like:

As part of this renewed collaboration, American astronaut Frank Rubio arrived on board the ISS two weeks ago. He flew in a Russian Soyuz capsule launched from Kazakhstan.

The four new ISS residents will conduct scientific research on the space station over the next five months. Thus among them are the Russian cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, but also Nicole Mann, the first American woman astronaut of native origin to go into space.