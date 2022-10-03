YouTube tests high image quality for paying users | Technology

YouTube tests user reaction when high-quality videos are only available to paid users. The video platform tries several ways to attract people to the Premium subscription.

Several YouTube users are reporting on Twitter and Reddit that watching videos in 4K resolution is only possible for Premium users. This is a test because the high image quality is available to many other users. So far, YouTube has made no distinction between free or paid YouTube users.

YouTube offers two plans. YouTube Premium Lite costs 6.99 euros per month and allows you to watch YouTube without advertising. YouTube Premium costs 11.99 euros per month, is also ad-free and offers the option to download videos or play them in the background.

YouTube is testing several ways to entice users to subscribe. In mid-September, the platform a little test requiring users to watch ten short ads before a video begins. The fact that high-quality videos are only available to Premium users is another such test.

